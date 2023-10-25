Early Voting Begins This Saturday

Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio has announced that the Early Voting Schedule for the Everett Municipal Election will begin on Saturday, Oct. 28, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in the Keverian Room located on the third floor of Everett City Hall.

Pietrantino said the last day to register to vote for the November 7 Municipal Election is also Saturday, October 28 and the Election Office will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to accommodate any last-minute new voters.

The last day to turn in a Vote by Mail Application is Tuesday, October 31. All ballots to date have been mailed out and continue to be mailed out.

Voters can return their Vote by Mail ballot by either mailing it back to the Election Office in the provided return envelope (postage is NOT necessary for voters), dropping it off directly to Room 10 of City Hall or utilizing the Election Commission Ballot Drop Box found at the parking lot entrance of City Hall which is available to voters 24 hours a day. Vote by Mail ballots can be returned up until the close of polls (8 p.m.) on Election Day, November 7.

Following is the Early Voting Schedule: