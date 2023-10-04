City of Everett Holds Monthly Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett recently held its Lunch and Learn for the month of September at Everett City Hall. This month’s program was titled: “Journeys in Recovery: Rebuilding Lives One Step at a Time.”

In commemoration of National Recovery Month, City employees were pleased to be joined by community members Dennis Doris, recovery coach at Eliot Community Human Services; Eric Mazzeo, Jessica Nadeau and Patti Scalesse, founder of Everett Overcoming Addiction; as well as the City of Everett’s Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist Paul Guarino and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Chris Simonelli to speak and participate in a discussion panel. All of the speakers have been affected in some way by substance abuse disorder and work to help others who are currently affected by it.

The participants in the discussion panel shared their stories, the work that they are doing in the community, and different ways we can change our culture to be more inclusive to those who are suffering from substance use disorder.

“This lunch and learn was a great opportunity for all of us to learn more about substance use disorder and how we can continue our work in helping those who are struggling with addiction in our community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank the members of our community and the members of my staff who shared their stories and the important work that they do to help those who are struggling with substance use disorder.”

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Cathy Draine. It allows City employees to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate and elevate.