EBNHC and Boston Public Health Commission Join Together To Host ‘Health of Boston: East Boston’ With the Boston CHNA – CHIP Collaborative

The Boston Public Health Commission, in partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) and the Boston Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) – Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Collaborative recently held ‘The Health of Boston: East Boston’ event to report data from BPHC’s Health of Boston report, share findings from the 2022 community health needs assessment, and connect residents with community health resources.

At the event, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, shared East-Boston-specific data from the Health of Boston report on life expectancy, as well as rates of asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. In her presentation, Dr. Ojikutu explained that social determinants of health, such as violence, the built environment, and family income, play a major role in the health trends we see.

“As we continue to visit Boston neighborhoods and share this rich data, we’re thrilled to work with partners like East Boston Neighborhood Health Center who are so invested in the health of community,” said Dr. Ojikutu. “The data shows us a lot of good news coming out of East Boston which we know is a testament to high-quality healthcare, as well as the work of so many local organizations who lift up and care for the East Boston community. This Health of Boston: East Boston discussion illuminated these successes, while also acknowledging the work that lies ahead for our city.”

During the event, Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center shared an overview of the health center’s programs and services. EBNHC’s Hollis Graham, Assistant Vice President, Strategy, Innovation, and Transformation and Mary Ellen McIntyre, Senior Vice President of Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers provided an update from the Boston CHNA – CHIP Collaborative.

“The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is proud to partner with the Boston Public Health Commission to share this important data on the health of our city as a whole and on this side of the tunnel. We know that the health of our community is not just about high-quality, compassionate healthcare, but about the many factors that shape the health of our communities, such as food, housing, and economic stability,” said Greg Wilmot, CEO and President of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “We are honored that Dr. Ojikutu and her team selected EBNHC to co-host a discussion on these critically important topics with leaders and neighbors equally committed to improving the health of East Boston.”

The event, held on September 14th at the Paris Street Community Center, was attended by dozens of East Boston families and residents, as well as representatives from Rep. Madaro, Councilor Coletta and Sen. Edwards offices. Numerous community organizations, including the BPHC’s Division of Chronic Disease Prevention and Control, the Mayor’s Health Line, Maverick Landing Community Services, the Eastie Coalition, Mutal Aid Eastie, as well as East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s Recovery Services and Community Engagement teams all attended to share resources.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.