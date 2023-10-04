News in Brief

City Offices Closed Monday, Oct. 9 as Everett Observes Columbus Day

Trash will be delayed by one day

Everett, MA – City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Oct. 9, as Everett observes the Columbus Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed the second Monday in October, Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the United States.

Monday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling barrels neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

City of Everett Partners With the Everett Arts Association

All are welcome to participate in learning how to create various art projects

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has once again partnered with the Everett Arts Association to host their first semester session beginning Saturday, October 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

This 12-week long semester will be guided by an instructor and culminate with an art show in the late fall. All are welcome to join whether you have experience or are a beginner.

For more information, please call Ann at 617-387-7797.

Truck or Treat at The Track

The weather wasn’t cooperating for our third annual Touch-a-Truck this September so we decided to add a Halloween spin on things! Join us for Truck or Treat on Sunday, October 29, from 10am – 2pm at Suffolk Downs in East Boston. Wear your costumes and come trick-or-treat at all your favorite trucks!

Grab a hart hat and head into the kids construction zone, or hang out in the Paddock with face painting, games, giveaways, activities, food trucks and more!

This event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend. Registration is recommended so we can alert you of any event updates or weather cancellations.