PCSS Recognized Among U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 Best High Schools

Recently, U.S. News and World Report has ranked the 2023 Best High Schools in the nation, with Pioneer Charter Schools of Science (PCSS) I and II again recognized among Massachusetts’ best. Landing in the top 20 in Massachusetts for the third consecutive year, PCSS I in Everett ranked 14th, and PCSS II in Saugus 18th on the list. PCSS I was also named one of the country’s top 100 charter schools.

The report ranks schools based on the previous year’s performance in college preparedness, state assessments, and graduation rate. This year, fifteen charter schools were listed in the top 100 Massachusetts high schools.

“We are proud of our ‘three-peat’ rankings,” said PCSS’s Chief Executive Officer, Barish Icin. “We value our work to prepare students for continued success in higher education and beyond. These accomplishments are a credit to the PCSS community of teachers, students, families, and those supporting our mission and commitment to excellence.”

The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

PCSS I scored 97.33 out of 100 points on the U.S. News rating scale. At PCSS I, 79% of the students rated proficient in math, 84% in English, and 91% in Science – well beyond state averages for public schools. The school also had a 98% graduation rate. PCSS I ranked 29th in Massachusetts in terms of college readiness and breadth of its college curriculum and 4th in terms of state assessment performance ranking.

More than 61% of the students at PCSS II are Black or Hispanic.

PCSS II scored 96.57 out of a possible 100 points on the U.S. News rating scale. At PCSS II, 86% of the students rated proficient in math, 79% in English, and 98% in Science – all well above state averages for public schools. The school also had a 98% graduation rate.

PCSS II ranked 58th in college readiness, 33rd in the breadth of its college curriculum, and 7th in state performance ranking.

More than 77% of the students at PCSS II are Black or Hispanic.

These were all factors in the U.S. News analysis of the two schools.

PCSS I and II serve a mission to prepare educationally under-resourced students for higher education and a competitive workforce. Seniors 2023 from both campuses were accepted to nationally renowned schools, including Harvard, Tufts, MIT, Cornell, and Brandeis. The schools’ graduation rates were among Massachusetts’ best, with PCSS I and PCSS II graduating 98 percent of their classes.

With schools in Everett (PCSS I) and Saugus (PCSS II), Pioneer Charter School of Science offers a rigorous academic curriculum emphasizing math, science, and analytical thinking skills balanced by a strong foundation in the humanities. The school offers extended days/hours and career-oriented college preparation. Students must pass five math and five science classes in order to graduate – more than state standards, and students must complete 40 hours of community service. The school has a 195-day school calendar, extended days, after-school tutoring, and “voluntary” Saturday classes for students who need extra help.