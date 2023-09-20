News in Brief

City of Everett Has Begun Flushing Hydrants Throughout the City

The City of Everett’s Water Department has begun flushing water mains throughout the City and will continue through Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Hydrant flushing will be performed Mondays – Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“Flushing our hydrants is crucial to maintaining clean water throughout the community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Water Department for dedicating their time to ensure the City is providing clean water to our residents.”

The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment buildup in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing, as well as a temporary reduction in pressure. Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials. Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period.

Before washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If the water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until the water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later. Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry and/or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check your water carefully before doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

The Water Department appreciates your patience as we work to improve the quality of the drinking water. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

Council on Aging to Host Blue Cross Blue Shield at the Connolly Center to Discuss Health Plan Options

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging (COA) will be hosting a presentation by Heather Hurd, senior plan consultant at Blue Cross Blue Shield, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 16 at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

All are welcome to attend this presentation that will review the basics of Medicare and focuses on the differences between Medigap and Medicare Advantage. The presentation will also explain how Medicare Part D plans work and share resources that are available to help.

For more information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

DeMaria Announces Halloween Party for Older Adults

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging (COA) has planned the annual Halloween Party for older adults for Monday, Oct. 23, at 12 p.m. at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

You won’t want to miss this spooky celebration that offers a delectable meal, music, dancing and much more. A boxed lunch that includes a turkey and cheese sandwich, an Italian cold cut sandwich, potato salad and dessert will be served. DJ George the Greek will get everyone moving to all the hits you love, and all are encouraged to wear costumes for a chance to win a prize.

Those who are interested can sign up with Cathi beginning Thursday, October 5 until Thursday, October 19. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to Cathi the Connolly Center.

Daytime Bridge Machinery Installation at Chelsea Street Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting work to install span guide roller machineries on the Chelsea Street Bridge in East Boston and Chelsea. This work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This work is schedule to begin on Monday, September 25 and will conclude on Friday, November 17. There will be no weekend closures during scheduled Sumner Tunnel closures. The work will require off peak temporary lane and sidewalk closures. The bridge will remain fully operational during the installation of the new machinery and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.