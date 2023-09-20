Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, September 25th at 6:00 pm. We will discuss Mary Beth Keane’s Ask Again, Yes, 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, September 26th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Author Event with Stephen Rocco, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, September 27th at 7:00 pm. Stephen Rocco is not only a third generation funeral director and former Mt. Ida College instructor, he is the author of three mysteries. He will discuss all three: The Ecstasy of Pupusas, The Girl Who Woke Up in the Morgue, and his latest, The Mystery in the Mausoleum. Coffee and pastries are provided by The Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Board Game Afternoons Parlin Fireplace Room. Thursday, September 28th from 3-5pm. Join us for an afternoon of board game fun at the library! Play your favorite classic games with friends, family, and fellow board game enthusiasts. No need to bring your own games—we have plenty to choose from. Join us to learn new games and enjoy friendly competition.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, September 25th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, September 26th at 3pm. Join us this month for fall-themed crafts! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 27th at 10am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Python I: Beginner Class, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, September 27th at 4:30pm, and Saturday, September 30th at 11:00am. Learn the basics of Python programming with classes at the Parlin Library. By signing up, you get to attend all 6 classes over the course of 4 weeks. You can bring your own device, or we will provide one for you! This program is appropriate for ages 9-13, or grade levels 4th-8th. Spots are limited, so register online today at bit.ly/EVECal

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 27th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, September 29th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Matilda with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, September 30th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Shute Adult and Teens

Teen Book Group, Shute Meeting Room. Monday, September 25th at 3 PM. This month, we will be reading The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins in anticipation of the movie release in November. Come check out a copy of the book at the Shute Library during the month of September and read it before the 25th to discuss the book with your local librarian and your peers! Limited copies are available for checkout. Open to ages 13-18 only.

Bullet Journal 101, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, September 26th from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. Betsy Perry of Casual Study, will present on the history and types of bullet journals for the first half of the class. Materials are provided for everyone to get started on their journals during the second half of the class. Each participant will go home with their new journal! This event is for teens and adults 14 and up. Registration is required, space is limited.