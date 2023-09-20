City To Dedicate Memorial Plaque in Honor of Gilbert Dell Isola

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett will be dedicating a memorial plaque to honor the memory of former alderman and city councilor Gilbert “Gil” Dell Isola on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., at Rivergreen Park near the tot lot and football field.

Dell Isola dedicated many years of his life in service to the people of Everett and especially to the youth of Everett through his involvement in youth sports.

“Gil had mentored so many of us in the City,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria, “Starting back when he was a Little League coach, through his years as a dedicated councilor and alderman, and most recently as a leader for important City endeavors such as the construction of the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in Everett Square. I am glad we can honor his memory with a permanent plaque in his old neighborhood.”

This event is open to the public and all residents are encouraged to attend.