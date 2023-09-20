Everett High Football Routs Somerville for Coach Justin Flores’ First Career Victory

The Everett High football opened defense of its Greater Boston League title with a 59-0 decision over Somerville last Friday night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The victory was the first for head coach Justin Flores at the helm of the Crimson Tide football program.

The Tide submitted a dominant performance on both sides of the football, limiting the Highlanders to one first down in the game while rolling to a 47-0 lead at the half.

Christian Zamor as tough on defense as he is on offense, recovers a fumble deep in the Somerville end.

The referee signals a touchdown as Damien Lackland scores six points for the Crimson Tide.

Quarterback Carlos Rodriguez led the way with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Yariel Ortiz and Christian Zamor each had touchdown receptions. Damien Lackland rushed for two touchdowns. Jayden Prophete returned a punt for a touchdown.

Zamor, who has committed to Boston College, had five tackles for a loss (TFL) and 11 tackles overall from his outside linebacker position.

Flores was pleased with the Tide’s performance in all departments.

“We had some good game-plan execution that we hit early on with the quick touchdowns,” said Flores, whose team motored to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter. “We took advantage of their mistakes with some fumble recoveries, and we made some big special teams’ plays. We played well in all aspects of the game. It feels great to get my first win as coach.”

Everett (1-1) continues to earn the respect of the Boston media. Everett is one of the highest ranked programs in the state, standing at No. 7 in the Boston Globe Top 20 poll.

Everett travels to Manning Field in Lynn Friday (6 p.m.) to play Lynn English (0-2).

“We just have to stay with the mentality of not letting up and just continuing to work hard,” said Flores.