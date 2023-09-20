News

Scenes From Preliminary Election Day

by  •  • 0 Comments
Councilor-at-Large candidate Joe Pierotti Jr. and Ward 4 City Council candidate Holly Garcia holding their respective campaign signs outside the Lafayette School polling location.
Councilor-at-Large candidate Katy Rogers and Councilor-at-Large Irene Cardillo, holding their respective campaign signs on Election Day in Everett.
Ward 4 School Committee candidate James Mastrocola, with his daughters, Jamie Mastrocola and Lindsay Amaral, greeting voters at the polls on Election Day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *