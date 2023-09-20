Everett To Celebrate Italian American Heritage Month

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host an Italian American Heritage Month Celebration event on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event will begin with a flag raising at City Hall, 484 Broadway, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Immediately following the flag raising, attendees will parade from City Hall to the Tufts Ave. entrance of Meadows Park for a celebration for all from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Everett’s Italian American Heritage Month Celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2-4p.m. at Meadows Park (shown above). Before the celebration, residents of all backgrounds are welcome to join us in raising the Italian flag at Everett City Hall at 1 p.m.

This event will kick off by asking residents of all backgrounds to join us in raising the Italian flag together at Everett City Hall in honor of Italian heritage and culture. In addition to the flag raising, attendees are asked to participate in a procession from City Hall to the Tufts Ave. entrance of Meadows Park for a celebration that will feature Italian food, drinks and music. Those who attend will also be able to participate in many activities like bocce ball and other entertainment for what promises to be a fun day for all ages.

“We’re excited to continue bringing our community together through our Everett for Everyone initiative to celebrate Italian American Heritage Month,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like everyone to know that residents from all backgrounds are welcome to celebrate with us.”

The event is in recognition of Italian American Heritage Month, which is celebrated throughout the month of October to recognize the achievements and cultural contributions of Italian Americans to the United States.

In the case of impending inclement weather, the celebration will be held in the St. Anthony’s School cafeteria, which is located adjacent to Meadows Park. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/italian-heritage-celebration.