Mayor Demaria Congratulates Everett Little League Massachusetts District 12 Champions

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently invited the Everett Little League Massachusetts District 12 championship-winning team to Everett City Hall to congratulate them on their achievement.

The team was invited to enjoy pizza and refreshments in the Mayor’s conference room while chatting with Mayor DeMaria. The team proudly displayed their championship banner, which was recently awarded to them as a token of their accomplishment.

Mayor DeMaria was pleased to meet with the Everett Little League District 12 champions at City Hall.

“I’d like to thank the team for meeting with me at City Hall to enjoy some pizza, refreshments and to discuss their remarkable season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I wish them all the best of luck and continued success in everything they do.”

Afterwards, the Mayor, alongside the Everett City Council, presented citations to each player and coach in recognition of their achievement in the council chamber.