Everett Voters Head to the Polls Sept. 19 for Preliminary Election

Everett voters will cast their ballots in the preliminary election in four different contests on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio said that the polls will be open at 18 precincts at 12 locations throughout the city.

The four races on the ballot are as follows:

Councilor-at-Large

Thirteen candidates are running in the preliminary election, seeking to claim one of the ten nominations for advancement to the general election on November 7.

The four incumbents in the races are Councillors-at-Large Michael Marchese, John Hanlon, Stephanie Smith, and Irene Cardillo. The other nine candidates are Angelmarie DiNunzio, Katy Rogers, Shaskia Bosquet, Kisan Upadhaya, Guerline Alcy, Jean Marc Daniel, Joseph Perotti Jr., Maria R. Bussell, and Daniel LaRosa Senatillaka.

Ward 4 City Councilor

City Councilor Jimmy Tri Le is the incumbent in the Ward 4 race. Holly Garcia and Kimberly Kit Bridge are the other candidates seeking one of the two nominations for the final election in November.

School Committee Ward 4

Three candidates – Thomas P. Messina Jr., Robin M. Babcock, and James A. Mastrocola – are hoping to finish in one of the top two spots in the preliminary election and proceed to the final election in November.

School Committee Ward 6

Four candidates – Daniel Skerrit, Pattiann Scalesse, Thomas E. Abruzzese, and Joseph A. D’Onofrio – are running in the preliminary election. The top two finishers will advance to the final election in November.

Pietrantonio Predicts a Turnout of 4,000 Voters for Tuesday’s Election

Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio predicts a turnout of approximately 4,000 of Everett’s 22,000 registered voters for Tuesday’s election.

“Early voting [at City Hall] has been pretty steady,” reported Pietrantonio. “We’ve also mailed out 2,000 ballots, and we’ve been receiving them daily.”

Pietrantonio said she expects to have all the ballots counted and the results posted by 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.