Everett Celebrates Brazil’s Independence With A Flag Raising and Festival

The City of Everett raised the Brazilian flag on Saturday, Sept. 9, at City Hall in recognition of the country’s 201 years of independence. Immediately after, attendees paraded from City Hall, down Broadway, to the School Street municipal parking lot for a festival to celebrate the City’s Brazilian-American community.

The City of Everett’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Cathy Draine was pleased to be joined by fellow speakers Executive Director of the Brazilian Women’s Group Heloisa Galvao, State Rep. Judith Garcia, City Councilor Stephanie Martins and Deputy Consul for the Consulate General of Brazil in Boston Júlio Cesar de Jesus.

Executive Director of the Brazilian Women’s Group Heloisa Galvao.

After delivering their remarks, Vocalist Natalia Hubner performed a rendition of the United States National Anthem, which was followed by the Brazilian National Anthem as the Brazilian flag was raised to fly high at City Hall. Pastor Bruno Silva from Universal Church gave the closing prayer to close out the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, attendees took part in a procession lead by performers from City Hall, down Broadway, to the School Street municipal parking lot where the festivities took place. All who attended were able to partake in food from local vendors, learn more about resources that are available to the community and dance to live music performed by various acts.

“I’m glad we were able to once again recognize and celebrate our Brazilian community here in the City of Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Thank you to everyone who contributed and helped make this event a huge success.”