News City of Everett Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony by Independent Staff • September 13, 2023 • 0 Comments The City of Everett held a ceremony to remember those who died in the attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2011. Deputy Fire Chief Will Hurley presided over the speaking program. Mayor Carlo DeMaria, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple, and Police Sgt. Joe Gaff delivered remarks. Shown above, Everett firefighters at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The Everett Fire Department Honor Guard.