News in Brief

DeMaria Announces New Date for Senior Summer BBQ

Everett’s older adults are encouraged to wear boots, jeans and cowboy hats for this year’s Country Western theme

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria, in collaboration with the Council on Aging, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will now host the annual Senior Summer BBQ on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 1pm to 4pm at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street. Please note that the date for the event has been changed from Thursday, July 13, 2023 to Friday, July 21, 2023 and the new registration deadline is Friday, July 14, 2023. All other details will remain the same.

You’ll want to put on your boots, jeans and cowboy hat to join us for this year’s Country Western theme. We’ll have plenty of traditional barbecue food like hamburgers and hot dogs with vegan and vegetarian alternatives, live music and dancing to “Stomp & Holler” Country Band, and plenty of fun for all.

Everett’s older adult residents who are interested can get tickets at the Connolly Center from 9am to 12pm, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 14, 2023. Please note that proof of residency will be required upon registering. If you require transportation to the event, please indicate so at the time of reservation.

For additional information, please call 311 or 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center. This event is sponsored by the Everett Foundation for Aged Persons.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, July 19th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 17th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, July 18th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Crafts Free For All! Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, July 18th at 2pm. We will be making a variety of crafts! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 19th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, July 21st at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Wreck it Ralph with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Summer Paint Night, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, July 20th at 7 PM. Come join us for a summer-themed paint night at the Shute! Follow along to instructor-guided step-by-step instructions; bring home your very own masterpiece and start off your summer decorations with a pop of color to your home. Please register on our website events calendar or by giving us a call at 617-394-2308 or email [email protected]. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Spots are limited, so sign up today!

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.