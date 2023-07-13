Greystar Welcomes First Move-Ins at Mason, Everett’s Newest, Transit-Oriented Residential Community

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, today welcomed the first move-ins at Mason, a newly constructed residential community in the blossoming Commercial Triangle District of Everett. Designed to impress by CBT Architects, Mason blends natural beauty with a subtle, sophisticated industrial edge. Residents will enjoy tasteful, modern amenities and dedicated work areas in a rising neighborhood with direct access to both North and South Station via the nearby Chelsea MBTA Station, providing convenient access to employment centers throughout Boston.

Located at 101 Mill Road, Mason is home to 330 apartment units, 400 onsite parking spaces, approximately 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail, plus an array of high-end amenity uses. This includes a fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio; a resort-style courtyard pool with cabana seating, grilling stations, and a fire pit; a makerspace for artists and DIY enthusiasts; a pet spa and dog park; and more. With daily concierge services, on-site package acceptance and a cold storage package room, convenient valet dry cleaning, a variety of open concept and private onsite co-working spaces, secured, keyless entry and Honeywell smart thermostats, print services, and more, Mason offers an array of thoughtful services intended to elevate and simplify the resident experience.

“We are excited to welcome the first residents to Mason, where they will enjoy highly attractive community amenities and apartments,” said Gary Kerr, Managing Director of Development at Greystar. “We are incredibly proud of this development and its role in positioning the Commercial Triangle as a great place to live, work, and play. We are greatly appreciative of our partners, the City of Everett staff, and Mayor DeMaria’s administration, in helping us open this community.”

The building features welcoming, light-industrial design and modern, open-concept interiors with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Additionally, each home features stylish wide-plank flooring throughout, plush carpeted bedrooms, oversized windows, luxurious oversized closets, first-floor paved patio (in select residences), quartz countertops, and stainless GE™ appliances.

Mason is a convenient seven-minute walk from the Chelsea MBTA Station, which offers access to the Silver Line and Commuter Rail. Chelsea Station is the only MBTA station that provides direct access to South Station and North Station, as well as to the Seaport and multiple bus lines. Other nearby transportation and neighborhood landmarks include the MBTA’s Wellington Orange Line station, the Encore Boston Harbor resort, and Assembly Row.

With move-ins now underway, a list of available homes and more information about Mason can be found at https://livemasonma.com/.

Mason is the first community to deliver as part of Greystar’s $730 million investment in Everett. Greystar’s residential developments in the Commercial Triangle will help to usher in a new era for the district, with transit-oriented residential, retail, and pedestrian corridors. Anthem Everett will deliver 450 units while Maxwell will deliver 384 units, and 1690 Revere Beach Parkway will add an additional 741 units across two phases. Combined, these projects will also deliver more than 100 affordable units to Everett.

Greystar is making various community improvements throughout Everett’s Commercial Triangle. These include enhancing the streetscape with a new public outdoor space with multimodal connections, improved pedestrian walking paths and sidewalks. Additional contributions include $125,000 donation to the Mayor’s Everett Summer Youth Job Program (or similar City of Everett youth program), a Greystar-hosted annual career path education program, an annual Greystar Giving volunteer day in Everett, and an annual community block party fundraiser on Vale Street.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $250 billion of real estate in 234 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 817,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $69 billion of assets under management, including over $29 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.