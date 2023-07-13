Open House Featuring Award Winning, Artist-in-Residence, Laura Sanchez

Arts for Everett, Inc. is pleased to present flamenco dancer and Everett resident, Laura Sanchez as our artist-in-residence on July 16 from 3-5p.m. with a brief master danc e class at 4pm.

Laura Sánchez is an award-winning flamenco artist, creator, choreographer and educator originally from Cádiz, Spain. As a Spanish speaking immigrant woman and mother of a child with multiple disabilities, Laura explores her own personal struggles to create interdisciplinary pieces with flamenco in the core to tell stories that others can relate to.

She began her flamenco education as a child and received professional training from the Dance Conservatory of Madrid. Laura holds a Professional Certificate in Expressive Arts Therapies from Lesley University where she developed an emerging therapeutic dance practice, Expressive Flamenco©. She facilitates workshops, presents this work internationally and continues to serve annually as Guest Professor for the Lesley University Expressive Therapies Master’s Program. Her most recent research work was published at the Journal of the American Dance Therapy Association in 2021. Laura actively performs as soloist in flamenco venues in the Eastern U.S., and placed 3rd at the 2016 Flamenco Certamen USA, an international competition that takes place in NYC annually.

She works as independent choreographer for organizations including Boston College of Fine Arts, Massachusetts Government, Bridgewater University, and Kingston Theater. Laura works as an independent producer and has presented several flamenco shows over the past few years in Massachusetts. In her last production Flamenco at Starlight she brought the flamenco community back together to perform for the first time in Cambridge since Covid-19. During the pandemic she created an award-winning short film called AFTER DARK to tell the resilience stories of a community affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic. She has been granted the prestigious Live Arts Boston grant from the Boston Foundation in 2021 and was honored to be a member of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Professional Consórcio Flamenco, a group dedicated to growing flamenco on the national stage in 2020.