Stephanie Martins Endorsed by International Union of Painters

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades DC 35 endorses Stephanie Martins for Everett City Council Ward 2.

With a track record of union support, Councilor Stephanie Martins received the endorsement from IUPAT DC 35. “Throughout her time on the Everett City Council, as well as her many years as a community activist, Stephanie has demonstrated a clear passion and commitment to lifting up the working people of Everett. IUPAT DC #35 is proud to support Stephanie for re-election, and we look forward to working with her to create good jobs and economic opportunity for Everett workers,” said Chris Brennan, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer, IUPAT DC #35.

“Everett has been and still is largely a city of laborers. I fully support union built projects, fair wages, apprenticeship opportunities, and safe working conditions for our residents and brothers and sisters in labor. I am honored to receive the support of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35,” said Martins.