News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Summer Movie Nights

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the dates for the City of Everett’s outdoor movie nights that will be held at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cabot Street, throughout the summer.

Residents and their families are invited to join us for an evening of watching fun and family-friendly films together as a community. There will be four movie nights throughout the months of July and August featuring a different film shown on our new LED screen.

“We’re glad to have the new LED screen for our movie nights, which will allow us to start the movies earlier and help mitigate issues with bugs that come out at night like mosquitoes,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Starting earlier also means that those who attend won’t have to stay out so late, which can be an issue for some families.”

This year the gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be provided at the event. However, those looking to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The dates for the movie nights are the following:

• Friday, July 7: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Rated: PG)

• Friday, July 28: The Sandlot (Rated: PG)

• Friday, August 4: Pixels (Rated: PG-13)

• Friday, August 18: The Croods: A New Age (Rated PG)

For more information and to stay updated on all our events, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list.

Trash Delayed in Observance of Independence Day

The City of Everett would like to remind residents that trash pickup will be delayed during the week of Monday, July 3, 2023 to Saturday, July 8, 2023 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Please note that residents whose regular trash pickup day is Monday will be unaffected. Trash will be picked up as regularly scheduled.

Trash will not be picked up on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday and pickups will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Please place your trash barrels neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled trash day if it normally falls between Tuesday through Friday.

Also, please be reminded that government buildings, including Everett City Hall, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. Buildings will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, and resume normal hours of operation.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 617-394-2270.

DeMaria Announces Concerts in the Park

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting its annual Concerts in the Park series throughout the months of July and August at Wehner Park.

All are invited to join us for an evening of listening to cool music performed by a different artist or band on a warm summer night at Lt. Joseph Wehner Park, which is located between Lynn Street and Broadway. Refreshments will be provided at the concerts and there will be a limited number of seats available to attendees. However, those who are planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the live outdoor entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

“The concerts in the park are always a great opportunity for residents to get outside and enjoy a beautiful day with family, friends and others in our community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We have some spectacular performances lined up that residents will be sure to enjoy.”

All of the concerts will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wehner Park and will be held on the following dates:

• Thursday, July 6: Listen to the sounds of Folk Rock duo Knock on Wood.

• Thursday, July 13: A performance by Everett’s own Vinny Calderone & The “Good To Go” Band.

• Thursday, August 3: A performance by Smokin’ Joe & The Henchmen to bring you the hits that span all ages.

• Thursday, August 17: Entertainment to be announced.

For more information and to stay updated on all our events, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list.