2 Composers. 2 Pianos. 2 Weekends Only!

176 Keys and The Lyric Stage Company of Boston are proud to present Fascinating Rhythm: A dazzling journey through the music of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein told with four hands, two voices, and 176 keys.

Created and performed by Kirsten Salpini and Jared Troilo. July 7 and July 14 at 7:30 July 8 , 9, 15, and 16, at 3 p.m. The Lyric Stage Company of Boston 140 Clarendon St, Boston, MA 02116.

Kirsten Salpini and Jared Troilo (deemed a “whimsical duo” by The Boston Globe) step into the spotlight at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston to perform their own zany yet virtuosic show centered around the extraordinary music of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein called Fascinating Rhythm. Sharing a love for the stage, song, dance, and 176 piano keys— Salpini and Troilo first met and collaborated in The Lyric Stage Company’s acclaimed production of Murder For Two, the hilarious musical whodunit where one actor plays the detective and the other actor plays ALL the suspects, and they BOTH play the piano. The production was a smash hit and a critical success, with critics proclaiming the show “One of Boston’s best performances of 2016” (Dig Boston).

Fast forward to 2023 and these multi-talented actor/singer/dancer/pianists are back together again with their own original show, equal parts impressive and entertaining. After a very successful run at Greater Boston Stage Company, Troilo and Salpini could not be more thrilled to reunite back where it all began for them, at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston. Fascinating Rhythm will delight as Kirsten Salpini and Jared Troilo sing, play, and dance their way through the musical catalog of each composer offering insight, commentary and A LOT of silliness along the way!

From capturing the classics, like the song the show is named after, to new takes on many of your favorites including “Someone To Watch Over Me”, “Gee, Officer Krupke”, “I Can Cook, Too”, “Maria” and so much more! About the performers:

Kirsten Salpini is an actor, pianist, voiceover artist, music director, and singer, and she has performed all over the world with theater companies and cruise lines such as Holland America and Carnival. Favorite regional credits include The Donkey Show at American Repertory Theatre and Murder for Two at Lyric Stage Company of Boston (IRNE nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical). As a dueling pianist, Kirsten plays hundreds of songs by audience request, largely from memory. Her on-camera work includes commercial, industrial, and voiceover for companies such as Smithsonian and Liberty Mutual, and her original comedy mini-web series The Oedipus Project. Also a singer/songwriter, her original album Girl at a Piano can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. BFA Shenandoah Conservatory. www.kirstensalpini.com.

Jared Troilo has quickly become one of Boston’s go-to leading men over the last decade. Lyric Stage audiences may recognize him for his work in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Monty), The Last Five Years (Jamie), Camelot (Lancelot), Murder for Two (Detective Marcus) and My Fair Lady (Freddy). Jared has also appeared with Speakeasy Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Moonbox Productions, Greater Boston Stage, The Palace Theatre, Umbrella Stage, Shadowland Stages, Winter Park Playhouse, Barnstormers, TigerLion Arts, Reagle Music Theatre, and Fiddlehead Theatre. Jared is an IRNE Award winner for his performance in She Loves Me at Greater Boston Stage Company, and an Elliot Norton Award nominee for his work in The Last Five Years and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. TV/Film: About Fate (Amazon); Across the Pacific (PBS);

(AMC). He is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory and an AEA member. Jared lives in Framingham with his wife Kira and their beautiful son, Levi.

For more information and to reserve tickets please visit: www.LyricStage.com or call the box office at (617)585-5678.