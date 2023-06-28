Everett Little League All-Stars Open Tournament Play Thursday

Special to the Independent

The Everett Little League All-Star team will host Malden in the first round of the double-elimination District Tournament Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at Sacramone Park.

Joe Young is the manager of the Everett team, assisted by coaches Brian Savi and Marc Freni.

Christian Bruno, Nicky Savi, and Nick Young are returning ELL All-Stars, having been selected as 11-year-old players for the 2022 team. The All-Stars also selected to this year’s team are Mateus Callahan, Troy Coke, Jayden Cruz, Caden Foley, Lucas Gabriel Moutinho, Luis Quitanilla, Colin Rogers, Thai Spencer, and Luke Wood.

In an interesting rule change implemented by Little League Baseball this year, the 12 players on the roster will bat in succession during each rotation of the batting order. In the past, the batting order consisted of nine players before substitutions were made during the game.

Joining Everett and Malden in the District Tournament are Charlestown, Melrose, Somerville, Dorchester, and South Boston.

The District Tournament is the first step on the road to the Little League World Series that is played annually in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A large crowd is expected to be on hand for Everett’s opening game.