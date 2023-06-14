On the Campaign Trail: Council Ward 3 Candidate DiPierro Has Nomination Signatures Certified

Candidate for Ward 3 City Councilor, Anthony DiPierro has announced his campaign’s nomination signatures have been certified by the Election Department and his name will appear on the November ballot. DiPierro is the first candidate in the race for Ward 3 Councilor to make the announcement.

“Thank you to the many residents of Ward 3 that happily signed our nomination papers to get us on the ballot”, DiPierro said. “Our campaign is off and running, but this is just the beginning of the hard work to get us to the finish line”, he added.

Anthony DiPierro.

Anthony DiPierro served as the Ward 3 City Councilor from 2016 – 2022. During his time in office, Anthony had a proven track record for getting things done for his constituents. He established the Council’s Special Committee on the Opioid Crisis, which led to the hiring of a city clinician and substance abuse coordinator. As President of the City Council, he streamlined meetings and fostered a respectful and productive work environment. In addition, he was able to reduce the city-wide speed limit and modernize the City’s outdated lodging house laws.

Anthony DiPierro is running for City Council once again to bring true ward representation back to the people of Ward 3. His campaign is about what’s best for the neighborhood, getting the attention it deserves, and a Councilor that can get the job done. Anthony DiPierro’s experience in local government gives him the keen ability to be the leader Ward 3 needs. To learn more about Anthony’s campaign, visit www.anthonydipierro.com.