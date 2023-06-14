Green’s Growth: PCSS Student Emily Green Achieves Rank of Eagle Scout

Emily Green, a student at the Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett, has attained Scouts BSA’s highest ranking of Eagle Scout.

Green, 15, received the prestigious, pinnacle award at a special ceremony attended by her family, friends, and members of Troop 56, Cambridge.

Emily Green displays the award of Eagle Scout recognizing her successful completion of all requirements for Scouting’s highest rank.

The honor was incredibly heartwarming for Emily’s mother, Lisbeth Valerio-Green, who is one of the Troop 56’s Scout Leaders. Also of note, Lisbeth’s son, Jeffrey Gomez, now a student at UMass Amherst, was also recognized as an Eagle Scout, the award presentation ceremony having been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m a proud mother celebrating both of my kids becoming Eagle Scouts,” said Valerio-Green, who is originally from Costa Rica.

For her Eagle Scout project, Emily built flower beds at Mass Audubon in Belmont. On the path to becoming an Eagle Scout, Emily earned several merit badges (for such skills as leadership, astronomy, horsemanship, and wilderness survival) and emerged as a leader in her Troop.

Emily originally began as a Girl Scout before beginning her career six years ago in Scouts BSA of America, a program which is open to young women and young men in grades 6-12.

“I’m so happy about Emily’s entire Scouting experience,” said Valerio-Green, who helped her family overcome some hardships along the way. “Scouting builds good character. Emily’s been in Scouting for a long time, and it’s been a beneficial experience in her development.”

Emily is also a certified junior softball umpire and plays catcher for the Pioneer Charter School of Science softball team. She began her involvement in athletics as a cheerleader in the Revere Pop Warner organization and has continued as a basketball cheerleader at PCCS. She attended the Beachmont, Hill, and Garfield Schools in Revere.

An excellent student at PCSC with a demonstrated zeal for science, Emily has participated annually in the Massachusetts State Science Fair, recently submitting a project on how Ultraviolet A light from the sun can disinfect water. She would like to be a physician.

Reflecting On Her Scouting Experience and Expressing Thanks to Her Mother

Emily talked about being an Eagle Scout, a prestigious title she will forever carry with her in life.

“I remember starting in Scouting when I was really young, following what my brother was doing, like building Pinewood Derby cars and racing against the older kids,” said Emily. “And then when I was finally able to join Scouting, I started progressing through the ranks and learning from Scouting leaders about merit badges. I think it was cool just being able to learn these new skills and to become an Eagle Scout.”

Emily expressed her gratitude to her mother, Lisbeth Valerio-Green.

“She has helped me a lot to keep going in Scouting, even on days when I was busy with my schoolwork and activities. Having my mother there as a Patrol Leader was really helpful, it made it more enjoyable that I had someone there that I could go to, and talk to – I’m so thankful that she was involved and at all my meetings.”