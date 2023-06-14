News in Brief

DeMaria Announces the Annual City of Everett Independence Day Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the annual City of Everett Independence Day Celebration will be held on Friday, June 30 at 6pm at Glendale Park, Elm Street.

There will be many activities for everyone to partake in throughout the evening with food, live entertainment, face painting, balloon creations, inflatable attractions and prizes for all. To end the evening, our grand finale will be the spectacular fireworks show to light up the night sky with so many bright colors.

To kick off the event, the Everett City Council will once again be hosting the Doll Carriage, Bicycle and Wagon Decorating Contest. This age-old Everett tradition will allow you to use your imagination and decorate your choice of carriage, bicycle, stroller or wagon in whichever manner you choose and have your entry paraded in front of our stage at the event. It is recommended that you arrive with your entry between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. to be sure you’re included. Please note contestants must be age 13 or younger to participate.

We encourage all families, friends and neighbors to come together to enjoy a fun-filled evening with us. While we’d love for you to join us for the entire event, if you’re just interested in seeing the fireworks show, it will begin at 9:30pm.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. America declared its independence from Great Britain to officially become an independent nation. The City will be joining in celebrations across the nation to commemorate our country’s 247th anniversary.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/events/independence-day-celebration.

Everett’s Pride Celebration Set for June 24

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Pride Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 24, at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cabot Street, from 11am to 4pm.

The City is proud to join in the celebration of Pride month with LGBTQIA+ members of our community. There will be food, music and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the day. Hosted by DJ Cilla BK, the event will feature live performances by Lex the Shaman, Adrienne Mack Davis, Cherry and Convict Julie.

Attendees are encouraged to take the courtesy Neighborhood Runner shuttle provided by Encore to the event, which has added the stadium to the route for the day. To find the full schedule and learn more about this free service, please visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/everett-living/encore-neighborhood-runner-shuttle-service.

Pride Month is celebrated throughout the month of June every year to recognize and celebrate persons who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The City will be joining in celebrations across the country by inviting residents and their families to come together as a community while enjoying food, music and fun activities for all. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

DeMaria Announces Special Presentation at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging will be hosting a presentation titled: “The Ukraine War and Vladimir Putin, Consequences Expected and Unintended, What You Don’t Know But Should” by author, speaker and television personality Henry Quinlan on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12:30pm at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

The presentation will expand your knowledge about the war in Ukraine and examine the expected and unintended consequences the conflict has caused. Quinlan will also share information you most likely are not aware of based on his unique experience with Russia.

Quinlan has 35 years of experience in relations with the former Soviet Union and Russia including living in Moscow for five years and more than 60 trips to Russia and back since 1986 with his most recent trip being in 2018. He has visited Ukraine more than a dozen times and was interviewed by the Pentagon about a possible successor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The highlights of his Russian experiences were being asked by former United States President George W. Bush to assist him and former First Lady Laura Bush with two projects in Moscow. The first project was a tour of a secret Soviet space research institute with Wally Schirra, who is one of the original seven NASA astronauts chosen for Project Mercury, which is the United States’ first effort to put humans into space in 1959. The second project was maintaining a 30-year friendship with former Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin.

All are invited and encouraged to join us for this informative presentation. For additional information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

New from the Everett Public Libraries: AtoZdatabases

The Everett Public Libraries are excited to introduce a powerful resource that will enhance our patrons’ research and information needs – AtoZdatabases! AtoZ is the premier database to help users find:

A Business: With information on over 200 million businesses and executives, you can find contact and ownership information, annual revenue, and more.

A Job: Search over 2.3 million job postings powered by Indeed. Or, prepare for your job search with interview tips and templates for cover letters and resumes.

A Person: Get information on individuals by searching over 1 billion publicly available records. With this tool, you can do genealogy research and criminal searches, as well as do market research and find potential customers for your business.

Get started today by visiting the Everett Public Libraries’ website at www.everettpubliclibraries.org/online-databases. Questions? Call 617-394-2308 or visit the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries.