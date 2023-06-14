Everett Little League’s ‘Senior Night’ Set for Friday at Sacramone Park

Everett Little League will hold a “Senior Night” ceremony Friday at 7 p.m. at Sacramone Park.

The program’s 25 graduates and their families are lauding the novel concept and looking forward to the event at which time President Brian Savio and City Councillors Stephanie Smith and Darren Costa, who are ELL board members, will present certificates and City of Everett citations to the graduates.

The graduates’ parents will receive flowers from the organization.

“Senior Nights” are traditional season-ending ceremonies that are held before an athlete’s last high school or college game. Savi, with the support of Councillors Smith and Costa, and the other board members, decided to bring that milestone celebration to Everett Little League and honor its 12-year-old graduates.

The Everett youth baseball league, which is open to boys and girls ages 5-12, is enjoying a resurgence in 2023 following a couple of challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is up in each age division and new batting cages, an installation arranged by Brian Savi, have been a welcomed addition to the ballpark.

For Brian Savi, the Senior Night ceremony will be bittersweet as his son, Nicholas Savi, an ELL All-Star player, is graduating this season. Nicholas and his All-Star teammates will be competing in the Williamsport Tournament district playoffs which start June 29 at Sacramone Park. The defending champion White Sox, led by home run king Nick Young, are currently in first place in the league.