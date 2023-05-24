Former Everett Football Stars Likely, Sainristil Host Youth Football Camp

Two of Everett High’s all-time football greats, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and University of Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil hosted the Everett Youth Versatility Camp Saturday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The youths received instruction in football techniques and participated in conditioning drills under the tutelage of the two former EHS stars who were teammates for the Crimson Tide.

Likely said he was happy to be back in Everett following his successful rookie season in the National Football League.

“It feels great to be here. I finally get to come back. It’s been a long year away in Baltimore. I’m happy to be giving back to my community,” said Likely.

He said he made many lifelong friendships being a part of the Crimson Tide football program.

“I have 11-12 brothers who played football with me in Everett came here today to be at the football camp,” said Likely. “That shows the chemistry and love we built as a brotherhood.”

Likely was also a 6-foot-4-inch point guard for a Division 1 North Sectional champion Everett High team that advanced to the TD Garden. “Basketball is just a hobby now, but I’ll always have a love for the game,” said Likely.

He is enjoying his career in the Baltimore Ravens organization. Interestingly, Baltimore’s head coach is John Harbaugh, while Sainristil’s coach at Michigan is John’s younger brother, Jim Harbaugh.

“I love being in Baltimore,” said Likely. “I got to play with a superstar quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and all the other superstars on a team, and now we have OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], and [former BC star wide receiver] Zay Flowers – our offense should be very explosive with a well-backed defense.”

Sainristil also said he was happy to be back at Everett Stadium where he dazzled opponents with his skills at wide receiver and defensive back. His two-touchdown reception, three- interception performance in a 41-14 victory over fourth-ranked Mansfield in 2018 was one of epic proportions in a game played before a packed stadium in Mansfield.

“It’s always great to be back home in Everett,” said Sainristil, whose Wolverines won the Big Ten title and played in the College Football Playoffs last season. “I have great memories of my years playing football in Everett. I’m excited about our new season.”

Everett assistant football coach Carlos Ruiz coached both players in the Crimson Tide program.

“I loved the way Mikey competed in practice every day,” said Ruiz. “I enjoyed having him. We won two Super Bowls with Mikey in 2016 and 2017 and one with Isaiah in 2017. Mike and Isaiah were both outstanding players and great leaders in the program. They would double-team Isaiah and that would open up the field for everybody else.”