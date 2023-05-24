Everett Hosts Annual Placing of U.S. Flags on Graves of Veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett’s Veterans Services Office recently held the traditional placing of United States flags on the graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Under the leadership of Antoine Coleman, Director of Veterans Affairs, many people came together to honor the United States veterans who are no longer with us. Everett residents, elected officials, members of the Everett Police and Fire Departments, City workers and community members all took as many flags as they could and dispersed throughout the cemetery. They ensured veterans’ graves received a U.S. flag to give them the much-deserved honor and recognition for their service.

The flag placing was originally scheduled to take place two separate days to ensure the entire cemetery was covered. However, thanks to the overwhelming number of volunteers who participated, the second day wasn’t necessary.

thanks to the support of everyone who volunteered, 5,000 U.S. flags were placed on the graves of veterans between both Woodlawn and Glenwood cemeteries. Many of those who participated had a family member or loved one who served in our armed forces who has now passed and rests in these cemeteries, which made placing the flags much more important for them.

“Our community showed how strong their giving spirit is and the high level of respect they have for our veterans by showing up in droves to help and complete the task early,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Thank you to all that came out and helped honor those veterans who are no longer with us. May they rest in eternal peace.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to place flags at Woodlawn and Glenwood cemeteries in honor of our veterans. All are invited to join us for the annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (the entrance is located on Washington Avenue).

More information will be available soon on the City of Everett's online calendar at cityofeverett.com/calendar/month.