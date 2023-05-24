Robert Van Campen Announces His Candidacy for Ward 5 City Council

Robert J. Van Campen has announced his Candidacy for City Council in Ward 5. The following is his statement:

“With a belief that our government must always work for us and reflect our priorities, I am declaring myself a candidate for Everett City Council representing the people of Ward 5. As many of you know, I am no stranger to the neighborhoods of Ward 5. I have lived in this ward for my entire adult life. While my skills and experience have led me to this moment, my objective is simply to be an experienced voice on behalf of the people of Ward 5. Your agenda will form mine. Whether confronting our shared tax burden; seeking to ensure that development is reasonable and controlled; or advocating to bring a transparent and accessible government to the people of Everett – my primary objective is to be the type of skilled, experienced voice the people of Ward 5 deserve. That voice has grown silent in recent years, and that is why I have decided to seek this office at this time.

As a husband, father, homeowner and taxpayer, I understand the need to live within a budget. I also understand the need for a first-class school system, the need for critical programs and services for our youth, and a commitment to our seniors to ensure that they have the support they need.

As an attorney practicing in the areas of labor and municipal law for the past twenty years, I am acutely aware of the need for a functioning local government, and have been involved with some of the most cutting-edge municipal initiatives intended to streamline local government, and make it more accessible to all.

As a labor attorney representing private and public sector employees, I am ever mindful of the need to achieve a delicate balance between the interests of taxpayers and the needs of our hard-working public employees who serve them.

The City of Everett has made a great deal of progress over the past few years, yet there is still much more to accomplish. My hope is to get past the divisions we see today – at all levels of government – and bring experience, stability and professionalism to the City Council.

These times require experienced, professional leaders to ensure our city government continues to perform its vital role of representing and providing services to all of our residents. I am that type of leader. I hope to meet with you, and to earn your trust and support in the coming weeks and months.”

If you would like to get involved in the campaign, please email me at [email protected].