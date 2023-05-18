City of Everett Hosts Haitian Heritage Month Kick-Off Event

The City of Everett recently hosted the Ansanm Nou Kanpe event to bring the community together in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month at the Everett Recreation Center.

A great time was had by all who attended. They enjoyed delicious Haitian cuisine and amazing live musical performances representing Haitian Culture. There was dancing, singing and much festivity throughout the night.

“Everett has a large and wonderful Haitian community and it was great to see so many come out to celebrate their heritage together with people of other cultures as well,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I would like to thank all of the organizers, performers, vendors and volunteers that made the event a rousing success. Your efforts enable us to continue to host these types of events to help create an Everett for Everyone.”

If you would like to know about all the upcoming events we have planned, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Facebook: @cityofeverettma and @mayordemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. Twitter: @Mayor_DeMaria. All residents are welcome to join us for all the exciting events we have planned.