City Hosts Annual Placing of U.S. Flags on Veterans Graves at Glenwood Cemetery

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett recently held the traditional placing of United States flags on graves of veterans at the newly-renovated Glenwood Cemetery.

Many people came together to honor the United States veterans who are no longer with us. Everett residents, members of the Everett police and fire departments, students from the Everett High School band, City employees and community members all took as many flags as they could and dispersed throughout the cemetery. They ensured every veteran grave received a U.S. flag to give them the much-deserved honor and recognition for their service.

Some who participated had a family member or loved one who served in our armed forces who has now passed and rests in these cemeteries, which made placing the flags much more important for them.

“Walking throughout the entire cemetery to search for veteran graves isn’t the easiest task, but all of them did it to honor our departed veterans,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everyone who participated proved once again that we have a great community here in Everett.”

Mayor DeMaria and the City of Everett would like to thank everyone who volunteered to place flags at Glenwood cemetery. All are invited to please join us to place U.S. flags on the graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery. The days and times are as follows:

Woodlawn Cemetery (302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149):

• Tuesday, May 16: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, May 17: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

If you are able to participate, please contact Antoine Coleman, Director of Veterans Affairs, at [email protected] If you have any questions, please contact Antoine Coleman or Gerri Miranda in our Veterans Services Office at 617-394-2320.