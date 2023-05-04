City of Everett and DCR Plant Trees in Celebration of Arbor Day

Special to the Independent

Arbor Day Foundation Names the City of Everett a 2022 Tree City USA

Everett, MA – The City of Everett, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), hosted an event in celebration of Arbor Day outside of the Old Everett High School. The event also promoted the DCR’s Greening the Gateway Cities Program (GGCP) and coincides with the City of Everett being named a 2022 Tree City USA.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and City staff, Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, members of DCR, Everett Community Growers and Webster Extension Pre-K students and teachers planted a Dutch Elm tree in front of the Old Everett High School.

Webster Extension students helped plant the new tree in front of the Old Everett High School.

The City plans to plant 600 trees this year, which includes 200 trees that were planted at the recent Earth Day event and ongoing DPW street plantings.

Starting this spring of 2023, GGCP will offer Everett residents free tree plantings for their properties. This program targets concentrated Environmental Justice neighborhoods and areas within gateway cities with lower tree canopy, older housing stock, higher wind speeds and a larger renter population. Addressing our urban tree canopy will address both environmental and public health needs in our city. For more information on how you can plant a tree on your property, visit maurbancanopy.org.

The City of Everett was also named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Four requirements must be met to attain Tree City USA status. They are 1) maintaining a tree board or department, 2) having a tree care ordinance, 3) dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and 4) having an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“The City of Everett has been and will continue to be committed to maintaining effective urban forest management,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It is a privilege to be named a 2022 Tree City USA, and I would like to thank the Arbor Day Foundation for this distinguished honor.”

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Everett are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. The day is often recognized by bringing the community together to plant a tree and acknowledging the importance of trees to our environment.