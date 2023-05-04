News Pats Present a Hometown Grant to Lafayette School by Independent Staff • May 4, 2023 • 0 Comments The New England Patriots and New England Dairy teamed up to present a $10,000 Hometown Grant to Lafayette School in Everett on Wednesday, April 26. The grant will go towards enhancing the school’s wellness environment through the purchase of two grab and go meal carts to increase access to school breakfast and new physical activity equipment for students. In the photo above, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria is presented the donation by New England Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and New England Dairy representatives.