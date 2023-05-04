DiPierro to Seek Ward 3 City Council seat

Special to the Independent

Anthony DiPierro has officially announced his intention to return as Everett’s Ward 3 City Councilor. DiPierro was first elected in 2015 and served as the Council’s President in 2017, followed by appointments to serve as Chair of Council’s Government Operations Committee, Legislative Affairs and Elections Committee and then finally the Budget Committee before leaving the City Council in 2022.

Anthony DiPierro.

The following is Anthony DiPierro’s statement:

“Everett’s best days are undoubtedly ahead. The decisions we make today will continue to shape our City for generations to come. As we continue to grow, we must maintain the integrity of our neighborhoods while protecting and improving our quality of life, DiPierro said in an open letter to Ward 3 Residents this past week. “We must work together as one to seize every opportunity for positive action. Now, more than ever – I am ready to be that leader,” he added.

Anthony DiPierro is a life-long Everett resident and a graduate of Everett High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Suffolk University in American Government and Politics. DiPierro got involved in local government at a young age, realizing that public service is an effective and concrete way to give back to your community. After volunteering on numerous local and statewide campaigns, he decided to pursue a career in public service. He first ran for City Councilor with the belief that taking the knowledge you learn on doorsteps across the city back to City Hall is how you make government work for all. He knows that working together respectfully is how we get the best results for people who live and work in our city.

Since leaving office, DiPierro has become a homeowner in Ward 3 and continues to work as a Property and Casualty Insurance Agent on Broadway in Everett. His civic engagements include fundraising for childhood cancer awareness and participation in a wide range of Everett activities. He recently furthered his education by earning a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certificate from Suffolk University’s Center for Continuing and Professional Education. The 10-week course was centered around the exploration of concepts such as unconscious bias, cultural intelligence, humility, privilege, power and more.

While on the City Council, DiPierro had a proven track record of getting the job done. During his very first meeting, he established the Council’s Special Committee on the Opioid Crisis to fight addiction in Everett. He worked closely with the administration to hire a city clinician and a substance abuse coordinator. In that same first term, his colleagues unanimously appointed him to serve as the Council President, where he streamlined meetings and fostered a respectful and productive work environment. Also, he has consistently fought for traffic calming measures that reduce the speed limit in residential areas. Additionally, he modernized the City’s outdated lodging house laws to ensure new hotels and developers pay their fair share to our City.

Anthony DiPierro’s experience in local government gives him the ability to be the leader Ward Three deserves. During his 7 years in public office, he built the relationships necessary to ensure Ward Three gets the best from city government. His private and public sector background give him clear insight into how local government can benefit working families in our City. Good representation and the ability to deliver city services are what make people want to stay in Everett.

In the coming months, Anthony will be hitting the streets to hear directly from residents. In the meantime, he welcomes your feedback. If you have a question, concern or idea – you can reach him on Facebook @AnthonyforEverett, email him at [email protected], or simply by leaving feedback at www.AnthonyDiPierro.com.