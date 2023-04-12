Suffolk Downs To Host Second Annual Marathon Daffodil Dash

Looking for a family friendly way to kick off the Boston Marathon weekend? On Saturday, April 15, The HYM Investment Group LLC, “HYM,” will host the second annual Marathon Daffodil Dash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Track at Suffolk Downs. The Daffodil Dash is hosted in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and the Marathon Daffodil Project.

The Marathon Daffodil Project began after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 with the yellow daffodil used as a symbol of strength and hope. In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, The Track at Suffolk Downs will be filled with the ‘Marathon Daffodils’ that line the streets of Boston leading up to the Boston Marathon finish line.

The Daffodil Dash will feature three 50-yard dash races for grades K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8 followed by a mile run for grades K-8. Following the races, all participants and families are encouraged to hang out in The Paddock and enjoy kids activities by ForKidsOnly, music, lawn games, face painting, flower crown making, and our local vendors BoardsByMo and Sweet Treats by Maria.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of the Marathon Bombings, we are proud to host the 2nd Annual Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs, an event that celebrates strength and hope across our City,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “The Track at Suffolk Downs welcomes neighbors from across the area to come together to have fun, enjoy the outdoors, and engage in simple acts of kindness.”

Registration for the Daffodil Dash is free but required to participate in the race events. The Track at Suffolk Downs is located at 525 McClellan Highway, Boston MA 02128. Parking is free and available on-site. The Track is also accessible from the MBTA’s Beachmont and Suffolk Downs Blue Line stations.

The HYM Investment Group is a premier development company that is leading the development of more than 20 million square feet of real estate throughout Greater Boston. The company creates mixed-use communities that strive to push the needle on sustainability, creativity, and technology for a more productive and resilient future.

The team has an unparalleled knowledge of the development process that allows the company to bring complex projects to market through community input and support. Through experience, relationship building, and transparency with all stakeholders, HYM is able to deliver projects on-time and on budget in order to bring a material return for its investors.

With a team made up of 50% women and 35% people of color, HYM is committed to building projects that prioritize inclusion and embrace Greater Boston’s rich diversity. From projects like Suffolk Downs to Bulfinch Crossing, the team is leading the industry on creating some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the region. www.hyminvestments.com

In 2017, Suffolk Downs, located in both East Boston and Revere along two MBTA Blue Line Stops, was purchased by HYM and its investors with a vision to create a welcoming neighborhood designed around new ways of living and working. Today, the 161-acre site at Suffolk Downs is being reborn as a new urban district with a dynamic mix of uses and offerings connected and supported by public open space, neighborhood retail, and civic spaces. Suffolk Downs will deliver 5.2M SF of life science and office space, 10.15 M SF of residential space, 450K SF of retail space, 400k SF of hotel space and over 40 acres of open space. Phase 1 of the redevelopment, Beachmont Square, broke ground in May 2022 on the Revere side of the site and will deliver in 2024.

About the Boston Marathon Daffodils Project

Boston resident Diane Valle founded the Marathon Daffodils, now in its tenth year, to honor the spirit of the Boston Marathon by growing and delivering thousands of daffodils throughout Boston.

Marathon Daffodils collaborates with hundreds of generous donors and volunteers who donate their money, time, and energy to add a cheerful display of yellow daffodils to welcome runners, visitors, and residents.