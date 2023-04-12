DiDomenico and Garcia Host Students FromChelsea and Everett for Student Government Day

Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Judith Garcia hosted high school students and their teachers from Chelsea and Everett during Student Government Day at the State House last week. DiDomenico and Garcia showed them around his office, and then gave them a tour of the Senate Chamber. Student Government Day is an informative program that enables students from across the state to participate in the legislative process through simulated committee hearings and House and Senate formal sessions. It provides the opportunity for them to exchange views with their peers throughout the Commonwealth on statewide issues. “It’s always a great day to have our future leaders here at the State House and I am so glad students from our community got to learn more about the inner workings of our state government,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.