News in Brief

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 18th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, April 19th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Blackout Poetry, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, April 20th at 7 PM. April is National Poetry Month, so let’s celebrate! Find hidden poems within the pages of a book and surround them with art. Get creative! Get Artistic! Get Poetic! No registration required. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Mass Bike: Rules of the Road, Saturday, April 22nd at 12:00 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. For Children, Teens and Adults. Galen Mook of The Mass Bike Coalition presents a workshop on city biking: the rules of the road, what you should carry for bike emergencies and basic D.I.Y. maintenance. If you’re getting ready for summer biking, trying to improve your health, find an alternate commute or help the environment, this is for you! No registration required.

Parlin Childrens

Youth Robotics & Coding Workshop (Session Two). Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18th and 19th, from 11-12:30pm. We’ll be making robotic kits from Legos: LEGO Education WeDo Software and Activity Pack. Children will build robots with Legos and get an excellent introduction to computer coding to make the robots move and make sounds. Appropriate for children aged 7-10. Registration is required for a session, and includes 2 days of activities. Limit of 6 participants per session. Patrons may register online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Crafts for Kids. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, April 18th at 2pm. Let’s make a Silly Fiesta Food Magnet! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Crafts Free For All! Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday through Friday, April 19th-21st at 2pm. We will be making a variety of crafts for kids on a break from school! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Youth Robotics & Coding Workshop (Session Three). Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday and Friday, April 20th and 21st, from 11-12:30pm. We’ll be making robotic kits from Legos: LEGO Education WeDo Software and Activity Pack. Children will build robots with Legos and get an excellent introduction to computer coding to make the robots move and make sounds. Appropriate for children aged 7-10. Registration is required for a session, and includes 2 days of activities. Limit of 6 participants per session. Patrons may register online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, April 21st at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Zootopia with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Spring Paint Night, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 20th at 7 PM. Spring into the warm season and add a new decorative piece of decor to your home. Don’t know how to paint? Don’t worry! This paint night is a step-by-step demonstration where you will get to go home with your very own masterpiece! Spots are limited and registration is required. Recommended ages are from 11 to 109. To register please go on our online calendar at bit.ly/EVECal.

Sheriff Koutoujian Announces Registration

Registration for the 2023 Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian has announced.

YPSA is an educational, low-cost summer camp option for Middlesex County families. The camp is open to children ages 8-12 and will be held at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Chelmsford.

“Thanks to our highly dedicated staff and our incredible public safety partners, YPSA has become one of our most recognizable and powerful community-based programs,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “Throughout the course of the summer, cadets will learn valuable public safety lessons from the same corrections professionals, police officers and firefighters who protect our communities each day. By participating in a variety of fun-filled activities, cadets also build critical teamwork skills that they can carry into their everyday lives.”

YPSA is comprised of five, one-week camps. This year, the camp will kick-off during the week of July 10 through July 14, and will continue through the week of August 7 to August 11.

Registration for each week is $100 per child and includes transportation to and from designated bus stops, daily breakfast and lunch, and graduation ceremony held each Friday.

Participants are not required to reside in communities with a designated bus stop, but they will be picked up and dropped off at these locations. Cadets from Billerica and Chelmsford will be dropped off and picked up at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Training Academy.

The schedule for this year’s YPSA is listed below (communities marked with a “/” have a combined bus stop location):

Dates Community bus stops

July 10-14, Waltham/Newton, Bedford, Wakefield, Medford

July 17-21, Marlborough, Framingham/Natick, Hudson, Acton/Maynard

July 24-28, Everett, Woburn, Malden, Billerica

July 31–Aug. 4, Belmont/Watertown, Tyngsborough, Arlington/Cambridge, Burlington

Aug. 7-11 Wilmington, Chelmsford, Lowell. Tewksbury

To learn more, see this year’s schedule (now posted) or fill out an online registration (beginning April 12), please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org/ypsa.