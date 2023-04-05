DiLoreto steps down as Everett High football coach

Rob DiLoreto, who led the Everett High School football team to back-to-back Greater Boston League titles and playoff berths the past two seasons, has announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

DiLoreto, who served three seasons as head coach (his first season as head coach came during the COVID-19-affected “spring” season, released the following statement:

“A series of circumstances over the past few months have led me to conclude that I cannot continue as the Head Football Coach at Everett High School right now. I was truly honored and forever grateful to be able to live out my childhood dream of coaching for the high school that I attended in the city I grew up in and love so much. The Everett Football Family will always be in my heart. I extend a special thanks to my Everett players whom I love with all my heart. Players, the respect and love we shared with each other was very, very special to me and I commend you for your dedication as student-athletes. I was so proud to serve as your coach and I wish nothing but continued success to the program going forward!!!”