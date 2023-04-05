News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Hydrant Flushing

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Water Department has begun flushing water mains throughout the City and will continue through Friday, May 26, 2023. Hydrant flushing will be performed Mondays – Fridays between the hours of 8 A.M. and 8 P.M.

“Flushing our hydrants is crucial to maintaining clean water throughout the community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Water Department for dedicating their time to ensure the City is providing clean water to our residents.”

The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment build up in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing, as well as temporary reduction in pressure.

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials. Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period.

Prior to washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later. Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry and/or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check your water carefully prior to doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

The Water Department appreciates your patience as we work to improve the quality of the drinking water. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

Seniors on The Road

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging (COA) are excited to announce two upcoming day trips for seniors. On Friday, May 26, 2023, the COA will be headed to Mason, New Hampshire to Pickity Place. Here you will enjoy a seasonal five-course creative luncheon using the best of the season items. This enchanting cottage was the model for grandmother’s house in the Red Riding Hood stories. Here you will enjoy the lush gardens and lighten your spirit. The gift shop provides local herbs and delicacies for you to purchase and enjoy. Following our visit to Pickity Place, we are off to Parker’s Maple Barn, also in Mason, NH. The shop features their famous maple products produced right on the premises. After this exciting day, we will depart for home.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, it’s our annual lobster bake trip. We will depart the Connolly Center at 8:30am. Our first stop is Stonewall Kitchen, where you can sample and purchase the many jellies, jams and spreads produced on the premises. After our first stop, it is off to Warren’s Lobster House for our feast on your choice of a boiled Maine lobster, BBQ chicken or New York sirloin steak. Warren’s is famous for their tremendous soup and salad bar. After lunch, we head to York, Short Sands Beach. Here you will marvel at the Goldenrod taffy-making company. You will also have time to visit the shops or enjoy the fresh beach area. There are two more stops, one to When Pigs Fly Artisan Bakery, where you will receive a loaf of bread and more opportunity to purchase others. Our final stop is at Yummies’ Candy in Kittery, Maine. You’ll be amazed at their candy selection of many nostalgic candy and nuts. From Yummies, we will depart for home.

For more information about these exciting trips, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to Cathi or Dale at the Connolly Center.

Everett Public Libraries Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Connolly Center Book Group, Thursday, April 13th at 12:00pm. In Joanna Schaffhausen’s Gone for Good, The Lovelorn Killer murdered seven women, ritually binding them and leaving them for dead before penning gruesome love letters in the local papers. Then he disappeared, and after twenty years with no trace of him, many believe that he’s gone for good. (Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Author Event with Stephen Puleo, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, April 13th at 7:00 pm. Stephen Puleo re-creates the molasses flood in its social, political and economic environment. (Publishers Weekly) Coffee and pastries provided by The Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Supported by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Parlin Children

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 10th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building Lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, April 14th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Ramona and Beezus with your friends and family.

Youth Robotics & Coding Workshop (Session One). Parlin Meeting Room. Friday and Saturday, April 14th and 15th, from 11-12:30pm. We’ll be making robotic kits from Legos: LEGO Education WeDo Software and Activity Pack. Children will build robots with Legos and get an excellent introduction to computer coding to make the robots move and make sounds. Appropriate for children aged 7-10. Registration is required for a session, and includes 2 days of activities. Limit of 6 participants per session. Patrons may register online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Shute Adult and Teens

Yarn Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, April 11th at 3:00 PM. Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. No registration is required. For ages 11-109.

Shute Children

Storytime with Vera. Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, April 13th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Everett Street Sweeping Season underway

The City of Everett would like to remind residents that the 2023 street sweeping season began on Monday, April 3, 2023. With the change in seasons comes the annual street sweeping and clean-up effort by the City.

Please be sure to check the signs on your street for parking restrictions in your neighborhood. Signs will note the parking restrictions in regard to hours and locations for your street. Adhering to these regulations will help you avoid the unnecessary cost and inconvenience of a violation and will help us ensure that our streets and stormwater run-off remain clean. Street sweeping is essential to eliminate issues and costs related to trash and debris getting into the underground sewage system.

If there are any missing or damaged signs in your area, please notify the City by calling 311 or 617-394-2270 and report the street name and area so that they can be repaired or replaced.

Please be aware that vehicles that do not comply with this ordinance may be subject to ticketing and towing. Please call 311 or 617-394-2270 with any questions. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.