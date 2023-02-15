Get Updated COVID-19 Booster or Vaccination and $75 Gift Card – During School Vacation Week

New COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering a $75 gift card incentive have been scheduled in communities across the state during school vacation week, providing a free, convenient and accessible way for adults and children stay up to date on COVID vaccinations.

As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) atparticipating Get Boosted clinics will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.

In Everett, vaccination clinics will be held at: