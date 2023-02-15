News in Briefs

DeMaria Announces Upcoming Events in Celebration of Black History Month

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce upcoming events to celebrate Black History Month.

The month of February is recognized as Black History Month across the United States. It calls on all of us to celebrate the significance of Black American’s roles in shaping our country’s history. The City will be joining with the rest of the country in reflecting on the struggle for progress throughout history, while also celebrating the cultural achievements and contributions of Black Americans.

All Everett residents are invited to celebrate with us at the following events:

• Movie: “Bessie” starring Queen Latifah as American Blues Singer Bessie Smith – Thursday, February 23 at 1:00 pm. Connolly Center – 90 Chelsea Street Everett, MA 02149.

• Let the Circle Be Unbroken: Black History Month Cultural Celebration – Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. Connolly Center – 90 Chelsea Street Everett, MA 02149.

• History in the Making: Celebrating Everett Youth and Young Adults – Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Recreation Center – 47 Elm Street Everett, MA 02149.

• Joy Down in My Soul: A Gospel Tribute for Black History Month – Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 pm. Zion Church Ministries – 757 Broadway Everett, MA 02149.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/month.

Black History Month Events

Looking for ways to celebrate and learn about Black history in the Mystic? Check out these opportunities and community events happening around the watershed:

• Explore the works of Medford Poet Laureate Terry E. Carter. We were excited to see Terry E. Carter, GreenRoots and environmental justice featured in the newest installation at the Mystic Mural Project (pictured above) — a 22-year-long mural project near Blessing of the Bay in Somerville sponsored by the Somerville Arts Council and led by artist David Fichter.

• Learn more about the Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford, MA: “As one of the only remaining freestanding quarters where enslaved people lived and worked in the North, the museum bears witness to their lives, to the intertwined stories of wealth and bondage in pre-Revolutionary Massachusetts, and to the resistance and political and legal activism of enslaved and free Black people in the eighteenth century.”

• Visit the Museum of Science’s Black History Month celebration, spotlighting influential Black scientists and engineers — including local figures like Lewis Howard Latimer (1848 –1928), the inventor, electrical engineer, and patent draftsman born in Chelsea, MA.

• Follow the West Medford Community Center as they share Medford’s Black history and uplift Black entrepreneurs, creators, and artists.

• Check out the Chelsea Black Community’s great series of events and community activities throughout Black History Month!

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

2/20/23 – 2/25/23

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday and Thursday, February 21st and 23rd at 12:15 pm. Take a quick lunch break with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 21st at 3pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, February 22nd at 12:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. Please join us. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Parlin Children

Crafts for Kids. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, February 21st at 2pm. We will be making a Penguin shaped door hanger for hats! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Crafts Free For All! Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday through Friday, February 22nd-24th at 2pm. We will be making a variety of crafts for kids on a break from school! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, February 24th at 3 pm we will be watching. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch The Land Before Time: The Great Valley Adventure with your friends and family.

Shute Adults and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.