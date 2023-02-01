Wynner’s Circle: Sports Betting Begins at Encore

Encore Boston Harbor President Jenny Holaday said it all about the opening of the WynnBET Sportsbook Tuesday at the five-star resort/casino in Everett.

“It’s sports betting in the nation’s best sports town,” remarked Holaday. “Everyone is thrilled and excited it’s here.”

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Rep. Joe McGonagle are pictured at the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor on the historic first day of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts.

Holaday was joined by Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Speaker of the House Ron Mariano, State Reps. Joseph McGonagle and Dan Ryan and an array of professional athletes at the grand opening of the new sportsbook which is another step in Encore bringing a spectacular Las Vegas-style experience to Everett.

“This has been long overdue,” said DeMaria, who led the way for the Encore resort/casino to be built in the city. “People have been able to go to other states to wager on sports. We made the same argument when we were bringing the casino to Everett – why not keep the money here in the community? This sportsbook is a very nice facility.”

DeMaria said he had the opportunity to chat with Johnny Damon, one of the sports celebrities in attendance at Tuesday’s event. “I thanked him for breaking the Curse of the Bambino,” remarked DeMaria.

An Historic Day for Massachusetts

Boston sports fans, who have enjoyed several championships by the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and Boston Bruins in this century, can now legally wager on professional and college sports at Encore – and they’re excited about the opportunity.

Mike Capone of Malden was one of the first patrons to wager after Holaday personally led the countdown to the 10 a.m. launch of the betting kiosks inside the casino.

“I bet a couple of Super Bowl props and parlays tonight for hockey, college basketball,” said Capone. “It’s fantastic to be a part of history. Encore did a great job with this. It’s really a good time.”

Artie Ells, a Chelsea resident, wanted to be a part of an historic day for Massachusetts.

“This is just another great day for the area,” said Ells. “This resort is a beautiful place. It still amazes me that it’s here. Everything here is first-class.”

Sports broadcaster Sean McDonough served as the master of ceremonies for the event. “It’s great to see so many people here as we commemorate the first sports bets in Massachusetts,” said McDonough.

Holaday told the large gathering, “I want to thank you, ladies and gentlemen, fans, for coming out to celebrate this historic moment with us. This has been a wonderful team effort, and we’re really excited to bring legal sports betting to the Commonwealth.” Wynn Vice President of Trading Alan Berg expects the WynnBET Sportsbook to be a very successful operation. There are WynnBET Sportsbooks in ten states