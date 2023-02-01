News Brian Giannelli Honored at City Hall by Independent Staff • February 1, 2023 • 0 Comments Parking Enforcement Officer Brian Giannelli (second from left) was presented with an appreciation citation by the City Council for his heroic efforts on the early morning of Dec. 22, 2022, alerting residents to a two-alarm fire in Vine Street. Shown at the ceremony are (left to right) Brian Giannelli Jr. (son), Brian Giannelli, Keith Giannelli (brother), Carlo Giannelli (son), Kenny Giannelli (uncle), Mary (mother-in-law) and Councilor Wayne Matewsky.