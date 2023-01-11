Judith Garcia Sworn in as State Representative

Chelsea native Judith Garcia made history this Wednesday, January 4 when she was sworn in as the state representative for Massachusetts’ 11th Suffolk District.

A longtime Chelsea City Councilor and advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, Garcia is no stranger to politics, but this marks her first state position. During her tenure as a city councilor, she helped pass legislation in support of affordable housing, cracked down on wage theft, and promoted green initiatives in the city.

Judith Garcia at the State House, with friends, family, and supporters after she was sworn in as the state representative for Massachusetts’ 11th Suffolk District.

Garcia announced her candidacy for state representative in early in 2022 and won in a three-way Democratic race in September. She won the general election in November.

“I’m continually in awe of my community. The people of Chelsea and Everett are bold, vibrant, and resourceful, and I’m so honored that they’ve chosen me as their representative,” Garcia said at the Swearing-In ceremony. “I promised the 11th Suffolk District that I would fight for our fair share, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Garcia’s state representative term began on January 4, 2023 and will last until January 8, 2025. She remains in the Chelsea City Council.