McGonagle, Colleagues Sworn Into 193rd General Court

Rep. Joe McGonagle and his colleagues in the House were sworn into another two-year term as members of the 193rd General Court. Former Governor Baker administered the oath in the House Chamber amid a crowd that included other state government officials, including former Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo as well as friends and family members of the elected.

Gov. Charlie Baker administering the oaths of office. Rep. McGonagle is shown taking the oath.

“Today was incredible for a variety of reasons but first and foremost, that I was able to be back in House Chambers with my colleagues to gear up for another session,” said McGonagle. “We haven’t been able to do this since COVID so it was great to be back to normal and see all the Reps celebrating with their loved ones. Speaker Mariano gave a great speech and outlined his plan for the next two years while allowing former Speaker DeLeo to get his proper sendoff. We also got to hear from Governor Baker one last time and I was able to give him my thanks personally during his Lone Walk. It was a great lead up to Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll’s inauguration on Thursday, a changing of the guards but also a demonstration of tremendous partnership. It’s days like this that make you proud to serve in the State Legislature and reflect on the change you can make for all of the Commonwealth. I could not be more grateful.”

This term begins Rep. McGonagle’s fifth term as State Representative. In this past term he was named Chair of the House Committee on Operations, Facilities and Building Security, while also serving on the Education and Public Safety and Homeland Security Committees. New committee assignments have not yet been announced.