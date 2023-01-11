DiDomenico,  Sworn in as State Senator

On January 4, Sal DiDomenico was sworn in for his 7th term as Massachusetts State Senator for the Middlesex and Suffolk district. DiDomenico’s district now includes all of Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett, and half of Cambridge.

Shown at the swearing in ceremony are, Sal DiDomenico (son), Senator Sal DiDomenico, Senate President Karen Spilka, Tricia DiDomenico and Matthew DiDomenico.

Shown are Senator Jamie Eldridge, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Senator Jo Comerford, Senator Julian Cyr, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, and Governor Maura Healey.

Sen. DiDomenico has passed a wide range of legislation since being first sworn in over 12 years ago. These laws have provided funding for community organizations, school programs, and public projects in the district, expanded access to nutritious foods, supported working families by increasing cash benefits, fought back against the climate crisis, spurred economic development, protected our environment, and so much more.

“It is an incredible honor to be sworn in for another term as a Massachusetts State Senator,” said Sen. DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I want to thank the residents of Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett for your confidence and trust in me once again. We have accomplished so much together, but there is still a lot of work to do, and I can’t wait to continue fighting for everyone in my district and across our Commonwealth.”

Sen. DiDomenico later joined his colleagues in unanimously voting to re-elect Karen Spilka as Senate President for the upcoming legislative session. “I was proud to vote for my friend, Karen Spilka, to continue leading the body as our Senate President. Senate President Spilka has been an incredible leader and I look forward to my continued partnership with her in the upcoming session.”