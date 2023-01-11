News Mike Marchese Elected New City Council President by Independent Staff • January 11, 2023 • 0 Comments The Everett City Council is pictured at its organizational meeting for the new year. Pictured from left, are City Clerk Sergio Cornelio, City Councillors Darren Costa, John Hanlon, Stephanie Smith, Wayne Matewsky, and Al Lattanzi, City Council President Mike Marchese, City Councilors Irene Cardillo, Vivian Nguyen, Stephanie Martins, and Rich Dell Isola, Clerk of Committees John Burley, and City Council aide, former City Councilor Nick Saia. Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, the longest-serving member of the Council, presents a special award to outgoing Council President John Hanlon in appreciation of his outstanding service as the leader of the Council in 2022. Outgoing Everett City Council President John Hanlon hands the gavel to new Council President Mike Marchese, who was elected to the esteemed position by his colleagues on the Council at the Jan. 3 meeting.