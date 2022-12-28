Nine-year old Darius Noonan of Everett Pays it forward to Help other Foster Kids

Special to the Independent

Nine-year old Darius Noonan has a new adventure. He wants to pay it forward to help other foster children in Massachusetts.

Darius Noonan with the members of the Ferry Street Firehouse showing off their Trouble the Dog stuffed toy.

Darius was adopted from foster care by Everett’s DPW Operations Manager, Kevin Noonan and his wife Maria, “My son said Trouble made him feel better and made him feel safe during his time in foster care” Maria says.

In fact, Darius received such great comfort from a gift of a Trouble the Dog plush toy and storybook, that he decided he wants to help give Trouble the Dog to other children in foster care.

Darius is lifted out of a fire truck by some of the crew.

Darius likes to visit the Ferry Street Firehouse with members of the Everett Firefighters Union Local 143. He hopes this type of community engagement will help bring awareness of his efforts to raise money to give as many foster kids as possible a Trouble the Dog, so that they can have hope of better days!

If you would like to support Darius’ mission you may do so online by visiting troublethedog.com/kids-helping-kids or via Venmo by directing your donation to @dsnoonan12. You can also send a check to Larkin Ltd PO Box 12712 , Marblehead MA, 01945

Great job Darius!