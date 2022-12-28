DeMaria Thanks all who Contributed to the Toy Drive

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to recognize and thank everyone who took part in the City of Everett’s Annual Toy Drive and Holiday Assistance Program.

Each year for the past 15 years, the City accepts donations of unwrapped toys, gift cards and cash donations from individuals and organizations to distribute to Everett families in need of assistance to ensure they can have a joyous holiday season. This year, the City of Everett was able to serve 206 families and 430 children thanks to the gracious donations made by all those who donated. The donors who helped make the Holiday Assistance Program a huge success by donating toys, gift cards, clothing and funding this year are as follows:

The donors who contributed to over $8,000 in toys, clothing and gift cards include:

• Senator Sal DiDomenico

• The Kiwanis Club of Everett

• The Schiavo Club

• Encore employees

• Generous anonymous residents

• The Council on Aging

The donors who contributed over $7500 total in monetary funds to make this Holiday Assistance Program a huge success include:

• Schnitzer Steel Industries

• Mayor Carlo and Stacy DeMaria

• The Brewster Company

• City employees

• Generous anonymous residents

Mayor DeMaria would also like to recognize all the team members who worked tirelessly to ensure every Everett family in need of assistance was served. The dedicated staff at the Connolly Center orchestrated the intake to ensure that only eligible Everett residents benefited from the Holiday Assistance Program. The City of Everett’s Executive Manager Dolores Lattanzi oversaw the entire process and ensured donations were taken in and distributed to the families who qualified. Distribution of the donations to families was a team effort by many City Hall staff members.

“This program would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the efforts of the incredible staff who worked hard behind the scenes all season long,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Thank you all.”