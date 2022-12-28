Parking Enforcement Officer Saves Families from House Fire

Special to the Independent

On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Parking Enforcement Officer for the City of Everett Brian Gianelli prevented tragedy at a 2-alarm fire at a multi-unit residence on Vine Street.

While he was doing his overnight shift, Gianelli smelled and spotted smoke coming from the building and quickly sprang into action by calling the Everett Fire Department (EFD) and alerting residents to the danger to ensure they got out safely.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” said Gianelli. He also told NBC10 Boston, “There were alarms going off, couldn’t tell from what. I got them up, got them out,” he recalled. “And second floor, and I said, ‘You got to get out, we have a fire.’”

The EFD quickly responded with help from Metro Boston mutual aid to get the fire under control. Firefighters also did all they could to save the presents under the Christmas tree on the first floor.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria expressed his gratitude to Gianelli and the firefighters who responded to the fire.

“As we all celebrate this season, let’s be thankful for the people like Brian and our first responders for keeping us all safe,” said Mayor DeMaria.